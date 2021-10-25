News
An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up! A Pacific low pressure system will swing through SoCal this afternoon/tonight bringing gusty winds, cooler temperatures and rain. The Coachella Valley will see only scattered light showers while the bulk of the rain will fall in our mountains.
By: Tiani Jadulang
October 25, 2021
