Your Tuesday Morning Coachella Valley Weather Briefing! In the wake of the disturbance which brought wind and rain to the Southland Monday, temps remain below normal today but with lots of sun, drier air. An upper-high will bring warmer weather to SoCal Wednesday.
[bc_video video_id="6278910167001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="default" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="autoplay" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ]
By: Tiani Jadulang
October 26, 2021
