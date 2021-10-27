Living Joyfully with Pirch: Delicious and Simple Holiday Focaccia with Chef Kimberly

[bc_video video_id="6279206046001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="rJpklujDf" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ] Our friends at Pirch Rancho Mirage share a seasonal bread recipe for the holidays. Chef Kimberly with Pirch shows us how to make a delicious and warm focaccia bread loaded with seasonal toppings. It’ll make your house smell amazing and it’s the perfect bread to offer guests at your next gathering. Making a savory and golden focaccia for a side dish or a sandwich is easy with the Miele Speed Oven. The oven is all about quick and foolproof results. The oven combines the best of microwave, convection, broil, and hidden bake cooking. It’s designed for efficiency. Focaccia Bread Ingredients 4 cups (512 g) all-purpose flour 2 teaspoons (10 g) kosher salt 2 teaspoons (8 g) active dry 2 cups (455 g) lukewarm water, made by combining 1/2 cup boiling water with 1 1/2cups cold water butter for greasing 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided flaky sea salt, such as Maldon Directions: Make the dough In a large bowl, whisk together the flour and salt. In another bowl add yeast (in a sprinkle motion) to water at 110 degrees and let sit for 15 min. Using a rubber spatula, mix liquid ingredients to dry and mix until ingredients form a sticky dough ball. Rub the surface of the dough lightly with olive oil. Cover the bowl with a damp tea towel, cloth bowl cover, or plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator immediately for at least 12 hours. I like to ferment for 48 hours but you can go up to 72 hours. Line two 8- or 9-inch pie plates or a 9×13-inch pan with parchment paper or grease with butter. Pour a tablespoon of oil into the center of each pan or 2 tablespoons of oil if using the 9×13-inch pan. Using two forks, deflate the dough by releasing it from the sides of the bowl and pulling it toward the center. Rotate the bowl in quarter turns as you deflate, turning the mass into a rough ball. Use the forks to split the dough into two equal pieces (or do not split if using the 9×13-inch pan). Place one piece into one of the prepared pans. Roll the dough ball in the oil to coat it all over, forming a rough ball. Repeat with the remaining piece. Let the dough balls rest for 3 to 4 hours on your counter depending on the temperature of your kitchen. Set a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat it to 425°F. Pour a tablespoon of oil over each round of dough (or two tablespoons if using a 9×13-inch pan). Rub your hands lightly in the oil to coat, then, using all of your fingers, press straight down to create deep dimples. If necessary, gently stretch the dough as you dimple to allow the dough to fill the pan. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt all over. Focaccia can be made with any topping. It’s fun to get creative and seasonal. In this demonstration we used: • Honey nut squash • Delicata squash • Garlic confit • Olive tapenade • Basil oil • Garlic oil Transfer the pans or pan to the oven and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the underside is golden and crisp. Remove the pans or pan from the oven and transfer the focaccia to a cooling rack. Let it cool for 10 minutes before cutting and serving; let it cool completely if you are halving it with the intention of making a sandwich.