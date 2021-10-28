News
Here’s Your Thursday Morning Weather Briefing! Get ready for another awesomely awesome Coachella Valley afternoon with all sunshine, dry air and midday highs in the lower-90s. Have I mentioned it’ll be awesome? You can expect more of the same for your Friday.
By: Tiani Jadulang
October 28, 2021
