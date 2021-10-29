News
Here’s Your ‘It’s Friday’ Forecast! The Coachella Valley will experience a lot of sunshine today along with warm, dry air. Next, a couple of shortwaves will mildly chip-away at our high temperatures. Palm Springs will slip from Saturday’s 91° to 84° by Monday.
By: Tiani Jadulang
October 29, 2021
