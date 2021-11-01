News
Your Monday Morning SoCal Weather Briefing! The Coachella Valley will see sunshine with some fair weather clouds and near normal high temps. A weak ridge of high pressure will warm Valley air into the lower-90s Wednesday. Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend.
[bc_video video_id="6279808639001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="default" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="autoplay" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ]
By: Tiani Jadulang
November 1, 2021
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...