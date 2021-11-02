News
Your Tuesday Morning SoCal Weather Briefing! Like yesterday, the Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine with a few high clouds overhead and near normal numbers. You can expect a slight warm-up for Wednesday and Thursday with lots of low-90s under clear skies.
[bc_video video_id="6279995921001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="default" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="autoplay" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ]
By: Tiani Jadulang
November 2, 2021
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...