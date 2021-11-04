News
Good Morning Coachella Valley! You can expect nothing but sunshine today with above normal midday highs in the lower-90s. Basically the same outlook for Friday but with a few high clouds overhead. Next, a wonderful weekend with lots of sunshine and upper-80s.
By: Tiani Jadulang
November 4, 2021
