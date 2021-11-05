News
Your ‘It’s Friday’ SoCal Weather Briefing! The Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine (with just a few high clouds), dry air, light winds and highs in the lower-90s. Sunny Saturday with highs around 90°, followed by middle 80s on Sunday under clear skies.
By: Tiani Jadulang
November 5, 2021
