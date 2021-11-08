News
It’s Your ‘Monday Morning’ SoCal Weather Briefing! The Coachella Valley will experience another delightful day with mostly sunny skies (a few high clouds), dry air and near normal high temps. More of the same Tuesday. Highs will be closer to 90° by the weekend.
[bc_video video_id="6280967659001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="default" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="autoplay" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ]
By: Tiani Jadulang
November 8, 2021
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...