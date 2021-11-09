News
It’s Your ‘Tuesday Morning’ SoCal Weather Briefing! Aside from a few high clouds, the Coachella Valley will see sunshine this afternoon with near-normal highs in the lower-80s and occasionally gusty on-shore winds. Upper-80s Wednesday, lower-90s into the weekend.
By: Tiani Jadulang
November 9, 2021
