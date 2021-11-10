News
Your Midweek SoCal Weather Briefing! As a weak upper-high slides East over the Southwest, those Coachella Valley midday temps will slowly warm from the upper-80s today to lower-90s Thursday into the weekend under clear skies and with dry air.
[bc_video video_id="6281335930001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="default" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="autoplay" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ]
By: Tiani Jadulang
November 10, 2021
