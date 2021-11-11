News
Good Thursday Morning! Once again the Coachella Valley will see beau coup sunshine, dry air and midday temperatures in the lower-90s this afternoon. More of the same for Friday. Those temps will slip into the upper-70s/lower-80s by the middle of next week.
By: Tiani Jadulang
November 11, 2021
