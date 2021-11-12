News
Heading into a Warm Weekend! Once again the Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine along with dry air and above normal temps in the low-to-middle 90s. More of the same for your weekend. A couple of disturbances will chip-away at those midday highs next week.
[bc_video video_id="6281660958001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="default" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="autoplay" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ]
By: Tiani Jadulang
November 12, 2021
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...