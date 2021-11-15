News
Your Monday Morning SoCal Weather Briefing! Like this last weekend, the Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine with very dry air and above normal high temperatures this afternoon. A few high clouds move over the Valley tomorrow with highs in the upper-80s.
By: Tiani Jadulang
November 15, 2021
