It’s Your Thursday Morning SoCal Weather Briefing! The Coachella Valley can expect lots of sunshine with a few high clouds later this afternoon. Valley highs will peak in the lower-80s today, tomorrow and again this weekend while dew points remain low.
[bc_video video_id="6282624212001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="default" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="autoplay" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ]
By: Tiani Jadulang
November 18, 2021
