Your ‘Happy Friday’ SoCal Weather Outlook! The Coachella Valley will some high clouds, dry air and highs in the lower-90s. More of the same for Saturday. Santa Ana winds will provide drier air under clear skies with another day of slightly above normal numbers.
By: Tiani Jadulang
November 19, 2021
