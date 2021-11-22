News
Here’s Your ‘Monday Morning’ SoCal Weather Outlook! The Coachella Valley will start the day with lots of sunshine followed by a few high clouds late-in-the-day. Valley midday highs will cool slightly from the lower-80s today to near-normal middle-70s Thursday.
[bc_video video_id="6283269034001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="default" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="autoplay" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ]
By: Tiani Jadulang
November 22, 2021
