Your Tuesday Morning SoCal Weather Briefing! The Coachella Valley see high clouds today with dry air at the surface and above normal midday temperatures. Santa Ana winds will dry-out our air even more Wednesday and Thursday. Fire Weather Watches have been posted.
By: Tiani Jadulang
November 23, 2021
