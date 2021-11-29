News
Your Monday Morning Weather Briefing! The Coachella Valley gets a Cloud Free Guarantee today and tomorrow with dry air and midday highs which will warm from the middle-80s today to the upper 80s Tuesday. Late-November highs are normally in the lower-to-middle 70s.
By: Tiani Jadulang
November 29, 2021
