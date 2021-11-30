News
It’s Your Tuesday Morning Weather Briefing! The Coachella Valley gets another ‘Cloud Free Guarantee’ today with very warm temperatures, dry air and highs close to 90°. Valley highs will slip a bit from 86° Wednesday to 81° by Sunday. Palm Springs normal high: 72°
By: Tiani Jadulang
November 30, 2021
