News
CEO Of Martha’s Village & Kitchen Is Retiring
President and CEO Linda Barrack of Martha’s Village & Kitchen is retiring April 2022. Barrack will continue to work with the organization as the Executive Consultant through 2024. The company has announced that they welcome Sam Hollenbeck as the new President and CEO of the company. Hollenbeck has been with the company since 2020 as the Executive Vice President. and will began his term as President and CEO in Spring 2022.
By: Tiani Jadulang
December 1, 2021
