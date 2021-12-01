NBCares Silver Linings Palm Springs Opera Guild

[bc_video video_id="6284721206001″ account_id="5728959025001″ player_id="Hkbio1usDM" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="" min_width="0px" playsinline="" picture_in_picture="" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%" ] The Coachella Valley is a place that is passionate about the arts, and a prime example is the Palm Springs Opera Guild. The guild has been thriving for the past 50 year and is still going strong. Soon the guild will be hosting several opportunities to experience and learn about the organization in person. To find more opportunities visit the PalmSpringsOperaGuild.org.