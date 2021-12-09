Shooting Death In Desert Hot Springs Is Under Investigation

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – An investigation was continuing today into a shooting in Desert Hot Springs that left one man dead. Desert Hot Springs police responded at 8 p.m. Wednesday to a report of gunshots fired in the 66800 block of Ironwood Drive. Officers arrived on the scene to find a sedan that had collided with several parked vehicles. An unresponsive man was found inside the car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s name was withheld pending notification of relatives. There was no immediate information available on a possible suspect or motive for the shooting. Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.