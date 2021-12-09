WATCH: Making Christmas Fabulous in Palm Springs with Tips from Designer Janette Ewen

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2021/12/christmasd-in-palm-springs.mp4 Many of us are excited to get back together this holiday season, but how do we make the most of this special time of year? With over 15 years of experience styling holiday photo shoots, hotels and Christmas events, editor and designer Janette Ewen shows us four easy, last-minute holiday hacks for you party. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janette Ewen (@janetteewen)