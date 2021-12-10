NBCares Silver Linings Musical Theater University

In this NBCares Silver Linings, Sandie Newton speaks with David Green, founder of Musical Theater University, about their newest production "Blame it on the Mistletoe." The movie will have a preview showing Sunday, December 12th at the Mary Pickfor D’Place Theater in Cathedral City. This full length feature film was written and produced by Green and took a lot of time and love from the surrounding community to create. This event is also a toy drive, and admission is an unwrapped gift for children. He also shares the innovative ways they’ve kept the musical arts alive in the Coachella Valley during the coronavirus pandemic. More information about this organization and the movie can be found at MusicalTheaterUniversity.com.