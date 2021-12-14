Tramway’s Annual Snow Guessing Contest Winners

PALM SPRINGS, CA (December 14, 2021) The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s Annual Snow Guessing Contest officially ended on Tuesday, December 14 with one inch of measurable snow at the Tramway’s Mountain Station as of 11:30 a.m. The first ten contestants who submitted the correct date are: Ben Broyles, CA Janet Shutak of Palm Springs, CA Phillip Merriam of Highland, CA Bruce Palmer of Palm Desert, CA David Butts of Anchorage, AK Matthew Sarmiento/Edward Ramos of Palm Springs, CA Scott Nevison of Palm Springs, CA Curtis Conant of Palm Desert, CA Stewart Arledge of Santee, CA Geri Pederson of Arleta, CA (tie) Aurora Pedroza of Thousand Palms, CA (tie) The winners will receive four regular Tramway admissions plus a Tramway-embroidered baseball cap. The contest began October 1 and 717 entries were received.