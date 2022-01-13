Palm Springs Burglary And Attempted Homicide

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Authorities today are investigating whether a man who allegedly swam naked in a community pool and fought residents in the area was the same man who attempted to burglarize a condominium and shot at a witness one mile away. The Palm Springs Police Department received a report of an attempted homicide and burglary at 12:55 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Via Entrada. According to authorities, the reporting party witnessed a man break into a neighboring condominium and that the man shot at him. Police arrived on the scene and found evidence of the reported shots fired and recovered some of the victim’s stolen property, but did not find the suspect. The suspect was described as a black man wearing a dark beanie, a light-colored sweater, baggie shorts or jeans and black shoes. Less than one hour later, at 1:39 a.m., the Palm Springs Police Department received a report of a fight at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Riverside Place. According to the caller, a naked black man was swimming in the pool and causing a disturbance. A second caller said a fight occurred between several residents and a man. Officers arrived on the scene and found the naked man matching the suspect description. They identified him as Tracy Rose, 22, of Palm Springs. He was lying on a bed, bleeding. Police believe Rose broke into an apartment during the melee and was thrown off a second-story balcony, but then ran back to the apartment and jumped through a window, lacerating himself. Rose was placed under arrest and transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. He does not appear in jail records. Police do not know if Rose was the suspect in the initial reported burglary; however, the two locations are about one mile apart and the suspect descriptions are similar in both cases. The two incidents were under investigation and police urged anyone with information to contact the Palm Springs Police Department Detective Bureau at 760-323-8144. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-01-13-2022 10:02