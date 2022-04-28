Palm Springs Man Accused of Possessing Firearms, Narcotics

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) A 32-year-old man accused of being in possession of firearms and narcotics was released from jail today after posting a $30,000 bond. Serving a search warrant on Wednesday, the Coachella Violent Crime Gang Task force and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement searched a residence the 900 block of Arroyo Vista Drive in Palm Springs and allegedly found cocaine, body armor and multiple illegally possessed firearms, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Cristhian Omar Hernandez Castillo, a Palm Springs resident, was arrested under suspicion of being in possession of cocaine for sale, possession of firearms with narcotics, altering firearm serial numbers and illegal possession of assault rifles, according to the inmate records. Among the alleged firearms, were a pair of SKS and AR-15 rifles, a 12- gauge shotgun and a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, the sheriff’s department said. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-04-28-2022 10:06