Historic Palm Springs Church Building Catches Fire

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Fire erupted today for unknown reasons at an abandoned church in Palm Springs, but no injuries were reported. Crews responded around 4 p.m. to the historic church in the 300 block of West Baristo Road, along South Cahuilla Road. The police department urged people to avoid the area, as officers blocked South Cahuilla between West Baristo Road and West Arenas Road, and between South Belardo Road and South Cahuilla Road. The blaze went to a second alarm as the flames spread, with crews from Palm Springs and Cathedral City fire departments responding, along with Cal Fire. The building was constructed in 1930 and designated a historic site by the city in 1989. It was also damaged by fire in September 2013. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-04-28-2022 18:09