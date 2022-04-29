Stagecoach Country Music Festival Returns to Coachella Valley

INDIO (CNS) – The Stagecoach Country Music Festival returns today after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, headlined by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs. Doors will open at 11 a.m. with performances from Spencer Crandall on the Spotlight Stage and Amythyst Kiah at Palomino Stage set to begin at 1:30 p.m. Rhett is scheduled to perform at 9:50 p.m. on the Mane Stage and the night will end with a performance by Breland on the Palomino Stage at 11:20 p.m. Brandi Carlile revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, prompting cancellation of her performance planned for Friday. Like the Coachella Music & Arts Festival the previous two weekends, there is no vaccination, testing or masking requirements for Stagecoach. COVID- 19 testing will be available at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Guy Fieri will conduct cooking demonstrations with the artists Midland, LoCash and Luke Combs. Pitmasters and barbecue chefs from around the nation will serve food at Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse to festival attendees. Fieri joined La Quinta High School students on Thursday to serve barbecue meals to hundreds of people including active duty military members, veterans, first responders and their families at Aziz Farms in Thermal. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-04-29-2022 01:05