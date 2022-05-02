La Quinta HS Baseball & Softball Teams 2022 Undefeated League Champions

https://youtu.be/Isg1Lia1Xvw La Quinta high school’s baseball and softball teams each had perfect undefeated seasons in 2022. Both went 15-0 in the Desert Empire league, claiming a league title and making history. These Blackhawks walk away from league with the ultimate bragging rights. "No one wanted this for us. No school, like I’ve talked to so many people," says softball player, Kassidy Munoz. "They’re like ‘you guys don’t got it, you guys aren’t gonna win,’ but we knew from the beginning, and we did what everyone didn’t want us to do." "We’ve been shooting for this all season," baseball player, Brandon Leon says. "That’s just the way we went into it. That’s the way I went into it, knowing that I wanted to win, be undefeated." The baseball team earned their fourth straight league title and our outright league champs for the first time in program history. Head coach Brian Wisler says the team’s chemistry is a huge part of their success this year. "Every time we stepped foot on the field, I don’t care who you play, we brought our A-game. First time ever going 15-0 in league is quite an accomplishment for us." "Felt great to just be able to get up there and help my team," says pitcher, Jordan Watson. The softball team grabs their second straight league title this year, and the scary thing is — they are only graduating one senior. Head coach Brianna Luna says that it was not an easy road for these girls, but they got it done through their determination and effort. "15 wins against good, tough teams, tough teams. They did not make it easy, but these girls just kept fighting and they showed a lot of heart." "We went through our ups and downs, we cried together," says pitcher Victoria Talamantes. "We went through everything, almost everything and it just created a bond that you can’t break." The Blackhawks walk around the Coachella Valley with their heads held high, knowing that as a school, they be every single program who stepped out onto the diamond this season."It’s so cool," says sophomore softball player, Alyssa Martinez-Sanchez, "to be able to say that LQ has the best baseball and softball in the valley, hands down."