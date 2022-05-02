Man Kidnapped from Cathedral City Home, Shot by Acquaintance

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A man was hospitalized in stable condition today after being kidnapped from his Cathedral City home and shot by an acquaintance. Officers responded about 8:15 a.m. to Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, where the victim had been taken with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Cathedral City Police Department. Authorities said they were working on confirming the suspect’s identity and whereabouts. According to police, the initial assault happened at a home in 37000 block of Palo Verde Drive. Anyone with information related to this incident was urged to contact Cathedral City police at 760-770-0300 or Cmdr. Julio Luna at 760-770-0315. Members of the public can also reach investigators via the Cathedral City police website at cathedralcitypolice.com or email at tips@cathedralcity.gov. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-01-2022 17:21