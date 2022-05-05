One Person Suffers Major Injuries in Indio Traffic Collision

INDIO (CNS) – A person who suffered major injuries in a traffic collision in Indio was transported to a hospital today. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the 81000 block of Highway 111 in Indio at 12:24 p.m. to two victims trapped in their vehicles after colliding. Both victims were extricated and one was transported with major injuries to a hospital. The collision is under investigation by the Indio Police Department. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-05-2022 13:14