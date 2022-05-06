Entertainment Report
Eva Longoria and Matt Walsh Discuss “Unplugging” with Manny the Movie Guy
I had a great time talking to Eva Longoria and her co-star and Matt Walsh who also co-wrote the script. The duo plays a couple who discovers that in order to plug into the relationship, they must learn how to unplug from our trusted electronic gadgets. But does it really work? "Unplugging" is now out in theaters. For more on my "Unplugging" interviews, click here.
By: mthemovieguy
May 6, 2022
