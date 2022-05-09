CEO Retires From Palm Desert Area Chamber Of Commerce

PALM DESERT (CNS) – Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Randy Florence announced his retirement today. "It has been an honor to run the Palm Desert Area Chamber over this past year," said Florence, who took on the role in June 2021. "It is such a historical organization in a historical city." Florence, who was a career mortgage banker before his time leading the Chamber, said he will be focusing on spending more time with his family, on his health and seeing new things. "Time to get on the ‘current’ of this river of life, and (spend) less time trying to control the direction," he said, noting that he’s proud of the chamber’s accomplishments this past year as the organization has been reinvigorated and supplied many post-pandemic benefits to the business community. Erin M. Sullivan, the Chair of the Board — on behalf of the Chamber’s board members — said, "Randy’s dedication and investment to our local business community is a true testament to his care and passion of our valley… We wish him well in his retirement." The Chamber’s announcement about Florence’s retirement did not disclose a specific timeline or name a successor. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-09-2022 12:55