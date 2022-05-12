Mobile Home Heavily Engulfed In Fire in Thousand Palms

THOUSAND PALMS – A mobile home in Thousand Palms was fully engulfed in fire today. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the 73000 block of Boca Chica Trail around 7:46 a.m. on Thursday to a mobile home in a heavily involved fire. Crews contained the fire about 10 minutes upon arrival. No injuries were immediately reported. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-12-2022 09:29