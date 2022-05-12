News
Palm Desert High School Student Protest
Earlier this morning students at Palm Desert High School walked out of class in protest of the leaked documents regarding Roe V. Wade. Palm Desert High School’s Assistant Principal sent out a call to parents at about 11:30 a.m. alerting parents about the student-forced protest. About 100 students participated in the walk-out. The protest lasted about one hour. Students are now back in the classroom.
By: Tiani Jadulang
May 12, 2022
