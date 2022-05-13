COD Baseball Drops Game One to Saddleback in Super Regionals, 10-1

College of the Desert’s baseball team was away at Saddleback College competing in the Southern California Super Regional series. The Roadrunners are coming off a historic regular season where they won the program’s first conference championship title in 51 years. College of the Desert dropped game one of a three-game road series to saddleback, 10-1. The Bobcats were consistent at the plate for the first three innings and took advantage of the Roadrunners’ several fielding errors. On the mound for the Roadrunners was Kenny Keller, through five innings he gave up 9 hits and 10 runs scored. Johnny Young pitched the final three innings for the Roadrunners, and he was able to shut down the Bobcats, only giving up a couple of hits with no runs scored. The only score for the Roadrunners came from a solo home run over left field by third baseman, Spencer Dickinson. College of the Desert will try to bounce back on Saturday, May 14th, game time is set for 1:00 pm, you can stream that game online HERE.