Presentation on $4.8 Million Road Project To Be Conducted Tonight

THOUSAND PALMS (CNS) – The Riverside County Transportation Department will conduct a presentation Tuesday night on the $4.8 million Thousand Palms Canyon Road Repair Project. The presentation on the street running between Thousand Palms, Indio Hills and Sky Valley will be conducted at the Indio Hills Community Council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday through a zoom link available at RivCo4.org/Councils/Community-Councils. Construction on the 4.2-mile project is set to begin in June and is expected to be completed in late summer. The street will remain open as much as possible during construction. The deteriorated roadway will be resurfaced with a new pavement to improve vehicle safety, provide 5-foot-wide paved shoulders for bicycles and turn pockets for two driveways near the Coachella Valley Preserve to enhance the road used by hikers and visitors, according to Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. According to the project overview, the project scope also includes building pavement transitions, installing rumbling strips, grading dirt shoulders and dirt berms, installing and removing signs and applying traffic stripping and thermoplastic pavement markings. The project was funded by the county’s SB 1 funds, generated from gas taxes and vehicle registration fees. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-17-2022 01:25