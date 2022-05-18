Coachella Valley Native Brian Serven Makes MLB Debut With Colorado Rockies

On Monday, Palm Desert high school alumni Brian Serven got the call to the big leagues. Then a couple of days later on May 18th, Serven made his debut as the starting catcher for the Colorado Rockies as they hosted the San Francisco Giants. There’s truly nothing like making your MLB debut. Go be great, 6️⃣! pic.twitter.com/8CWXZAW0zO — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 18, 2022 Serven wore number six as the Rockies would go on to beat the San Francisco Giants, 5-3. At the plate, Serven ended up going 0-2 with a ground out to second base, and he popped out to right field. It's Serven Szn 😤 Brian got the call & will be making his MLB debut today! #Rockies pic.twitter.com/p9gM81yAGb — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 18, 2022 However, on the first pitch of his first major league at-bat, Serven fouled it off and the ball flew into the stands. The ball landed in the hands of his family, who made the trip to Denver to watch Brian make his debut! Baseball is special 🥹 Brian Serven fouled off the 1st pitch of his 1st major league AB. Where did it end up? In the hands of his family watching him play! pic.twitter.com/Bnadf9AcRC — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 18, 2022 What a special moment for the Serven family, during the game broadcast on AT&T Rocky Mountain, broadcaster Marc Stout chatted with the family as they cheered Brian on. Interview with the Serven family as they made the trip to Denver, Colorado to watch Brian Serven make his MLB debut with the #Rockies! @NBCPalmSprings https://t.co/EXcxmn6arg — Brandy Flores (@_brandyflores) May 18, 2022