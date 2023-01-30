Local & Community
Vehicle Falls Approximately 150 Feet Over Side of Highway 79 in Moreno Valley
MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – Firefighters responded to a vehicle over the side of Highway 79 in Moreno Valley this afternoon. The vehicle fell approximately 150 feet over the side of Highway 79 south of Gilman Springs Road at 3:55 p.m. Sunday. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries. The cause of the crash was under investigation. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 30, 2023
