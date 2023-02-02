Menifee School Placed on Lockdown After Suspicious Man Enters Campus

MENIFEE (CNS) – A suspicious man roaming the grounds of a Menifee charter school Thursday prompted a lockdown of the K-12 campus and a major law enforcement response. A security guard at Santa Rosa Academy in the 27500 block of La Piedra Road, near Haun Road, called 911 about 11:25 a.m., when the suspect was first spotted, according to the Menifee Police Department. "We sent numerous officers to the campus," police Capt. David Gutierrez told City News Service. "There was a lot of information coming and going. We don’t want to cause any pandemonium, but out of an abundance of caution, all the classrooms were locked down." Gutierrez said that no injuries were reported, and when officers reached the location, they couldn’t immediately locate the suspect. "We’ve been working with supervision on the campus, trying to determine what’s accurate and what’s not," the captain said, adding that there were no indications the man was armed. Multiple Riverside County Fire Department units were also sent to stage near the campus as a precautionary measure. A command post was established at La Piedra and Town Center Drive, less than a block from the school. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.