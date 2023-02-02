Three Dates Remaining for Bird Tours in San Jacinto Valley Wetlands

PERRIS (CNS) – Bird watchers seeking close-up views of dozens of species that nest or migrate within the San Jacinto Valley Wetlands have three opportunities left to take tours in what remains of the current bird-watching season, the Eastern Municipal Water District announced Thursday. The agency operates a water reclamation facility in the 60-acre protected space, south of Mystic Lake and just west of Highway 79. It was constructed using U.S. Bureau of Reclamation funds more than a quarter century ago and enables high-volume water recycling. The National Audubon Society, in partnership with the EMWD, hosts guided bird-watching tours in the Wetlands every year. The tours generally take place the second Saturday of each month, October to April. Three tour dates remain open for booking: Feb. 11, March 11 and April 8. Information on reservations can be found at http://www.emwd.org/bird-walks. According to water agency officials, North American bald eagles are among the 120 different species that inhabit the Wetlands seasonally. In February 2022, officials installed a webcam, where viewers can observe activity within the reserve year-round. It’s available at http://www.emwd.org/wetlands?utm_campaign=&utm_medium=email&utm_source=bundle_and_blas t. The Perris-based EMWD is the state’s sixth-largest utility, serving a 558-square-mile area encompassing Hemet, Menifee, Moreno Valley, San Jacinto, parts of Temecula Valley and Winchester. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.