Police Asking for Public’s Help In Missing Person Search

MISSING PERSON: Police asked for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl from Indio who has been missing for over month. Kettya Lopez is 5’0″, 100 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has pierced ears. She was reported missing in Indio on April 18, 2023, Indio Police confirmed. Anyone with information or know of Lopez’ location is urged to call 911.