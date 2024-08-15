Desert Living Now: Mark Williams of Tattoo Mark's Estate Sales

Local legend Mark Williams, better known as Tattoo Mark. A fixture in the Coachella Valley for 35 years, Mark's Estate Sales business has gained a devoted following. With his distinctive tattoos and engaging personality, Mark has handled estate sales for celebrities like Frank Capra, Lucille Ball, and Steve Jobs. Born in Turkey and adopted by a military family, Mark's journey led him to Palm Springs in 1986, where he established his business. Tattoo Mark Estate Sales is known for its inclusivity, handling everything from small estates to multi-million-dollar properties. To learn more, visit tattoomarkestatesales.com.