Palm Springs Unified Hosts Free Diversity and Racial Equality Conference on September 7

The Palm Springs Unified School District is gearing up for its third annual Diversity and Racial Equality Conference, set for September 7 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. This year's event, themed "Allyship and Beyond," offers a free, inclusive opportunity for community members to explore their own identities and learn how to become stronger allies. Featuring workshops, a keynote speaker, and student panelists, the conference aims to foster ongoing action and commitment to equity and understanding. Registration is open until Friday, with breakfast provided.