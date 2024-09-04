NOW

14 Coachella Valley Businesses Temporarily Closed Due To Failed Restaurant Inspections

This summer, 14 Coachella Valley businesses faced temporary closures due to failed inspections. Restaurants like Lulu’s California Bistro, Hotel Zozo, and Margaritaville Resort were some of those affected due to cockroach and rodent infestations. All have since reopened after reinspection and pest control measures.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 4, 2024

