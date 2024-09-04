Local & Community
14 Coachella Valley Businesses Temporarily Closed Due To Failed Restaurant Inspections
This summer, 14 Coachella Valley businesses faced temporary closures due to failed inspections. Restaurants like Lulu’s California Bistro, Hotel Zozo, and Margaritaville Resort were some of those affected due to cockroach and rodent infestations. All have since reopened after reinspection and pest control measures.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 4, 2024
Coachella Valley business closureshealth inspectionsLulus California BistroHotel ZozoMargaritaville ResortRiverside County health inspectionspest infestationsPalm Springs businesses reopening
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...
Use Code MYFIREBIRDS
to access pre-sale tickets