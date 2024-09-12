Local & Community
Coachella Valley Leaders Demand Action on Air Quality Concerns Following Tropical Storm Hillary
Frustrations rise as Coachella Valley leaders challenge the South Coast Air Quality Management District's data on air quality since Tropical Storm Hillary. Residents report health issues, but officials say the numbers don’t show a significant change. Local leaders are pushing for more research into unstudied particulates. Full story inside.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 12, 2024
Coachella Valley air qualityTropical Storm Hillary impactSouth Coast AQMDPM 10air quality concernshealth risksCoachella Valley leadersparticulate matterair quality data
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...