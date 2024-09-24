Local & Community
LGBTQ+ Center Acquires 33,000 Sq Ft for New Arnold Kassoy Campus in the Desert
The LGBTQ+ Center announced the acquisition of over 33,000 square feet of land, thanks to a generous donation from attorney Arnold Kassoy. The property will be named the Arnold Kassoy Campus, allowing the LGBTQ+ Community Center of the Desert to expand its services. CEO Mike Thompson highlighted the importance of this contribution for the center's future.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 24, 2024
